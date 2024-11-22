Wong Sio Chak emerges as key survivor: reports

Wong Sio Chak stands out as the key survivor from the current administration, positioned to play the much-ceremonial role of Number 2 in the new government that will be sworn in in December, according to a report by Plataforma yesterday.

Wong’s continuity in the government was previously hinted by the Macau Daily Times.

On November 1, the Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, predicted a government of continuity that would maintain its key policy secretaries, with the exception of Raimundo do Rosário (Transportation and Public Works) and Lei Wai Nong (Economy and Finance).

On Wednesday, Ho Iat Seng said that he and Raimundo do Rosário would be “among the few changes in the new administration.”

It seems that the changes may be wider than predicted, following the Plataforma report, which was essentially confirmed by sources heard by the Times yesterday.

At 56, the Secretary for Security, who has held the position since 2014, brings a decade of experience to his new role overseeing the Administration and Justice sectors.

Wong has served in the government’s security department since 1994.

If it happens, he will serve as a vital link to the Executive Council and act as a substitute for the Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, in his absence.

As cited in the report, among the reshuffle’s highlights are two notable female figures: O Lam and former secretary Sonia Chan. Lam, a granddaughter of Ke Lin—a former director of the Kiang Wu Hospital and an influential figure within the Communist Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party — was previously the chief of office under former Chief Executive Chui Sai On.

Initially considered a solid candidate for the Social Affairs and Culture portfolio, Lam may pivot to the Economy and Finance sector.

On the other hand, Sonia Chan, director of the Public Assets Supervision Administration Bureau, is also being speculated upon.

Her term is valid until Dec. 19, a day before the new government takes office. However, sources close to Chan assert she intends to remain in her current position, according to Plataforma.

The reshuffle also signals that Lam Wai Hou, the current director of Public Works Bureau, is expected to succeed Raimundo do Rosário, confirming a previous report by the Times.

Meanwhile, Chan Tsz King, the Commissioner Against Corruption, has emerged as a “credible alternative” for the Security portfolio, with the Commissioner for Audit, Ho Veng On, also considered for the Economy and Finance role.

Notably absent from the list of nominations are representatives from Macau’s local business elite or heirs of the territory’s most powerful families, marking a departure from previous appointments that often-favored entrenched interests.

Observers expressed to the Times their “surprise” with the possible nomination of O Lam and Sónia Chan, seen as “too close to Chui.”

A name that has also been touted for Economy and Finance head is Tai Kin Ip, the current director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau.

An announcement by Chief Executive-designate Sam Hou Fai is expected within this month.

Paulo Coutinho & Lynzy Valles