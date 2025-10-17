Luxurious Comfort Delight

Regent Hong Kong is redefining what modern luxury
and indulgence look and taste like with a world-exclusive collaboration between its
celebrated The Lobby Lounge and the globally adored Shake Shack, renowned for its elevated
versions of American classics using only the best ingredients.
This November, guests can experience an unexpected pop
culture crossover featuring a culinary encounter that melds roadside comfort food cravings
with five-star sophistication. This marks the first collaboration of its kind between a luxury hotel
and a fine casual burger brand.
At the heart of this partnership is an extraordinary creation: the Foie Gras Shack which
elevates Shake Shack’s signature ShackBurger to new heights. Built on a pillowy potato bun,
layered with a juicy 100% Angus beef patty, creamy melted Gruyere cheese, rich foie gras
torchon, caramelized onion, black truffle mayo, crispy onion, frisée, and chives, – reimagined
with Regent Hong Kong’s refined touch. For those seeking added indulgence, opt for the Foie
Gras Shack with double Angus beef patty.
The gourmet addition of buttery foie gras torchon takes the beloved ShackBurger into bold
new territory – combining the familiar comfort of Shake Shack’s all-Angus beef with rich flavour
and thoughtfully sourced ingredients chosen to reflect Regent Hong Kong’s refined culinary
standards and chef-driven finesse. Every bite is a meeting point of comforting familiarity and
decadent luxury.
To complete the experience, Shake Shack’s beloved crispy crinkle-cut fries receive an
opulent upgrade, exclusively for this collaboration. Golden and perfectly crisp, the Shack
Caviar Fries are served with crème fraîche bavarois, chives and caviar.
The collaboration isn’t just about the food—it’s about the immersive ambiance and indulgent
experience. At The Lobby Lounge, guests can savour the limited-edition Foie Gras Shack and
Shack Caviar Fries against the unobstructed perspectives of Victoria Harbour’s panoramic
skyline.
With its cinematic harbourviews, all-day dining concept, casual dress code and
approachable spirit, The Lobby Lounge pop-up blends the comforting joy of Shake Shack with
Regent’s legendary hospitality and service excellence. This is elevated dining in a fresh,
unexpected form: laid-back, decadently delicious and unmistakably chic.
