Luxurious Comfort Delight

Regent Hong Kong is redefining what modern luxury

and indulgence look and taste like with a world-exclusive collaboration between its

celebrated The Lobby Lounge and the globally adored Shake Shack, renowned for its elevated

versions of American classics using only the best ingredients.

This November, guests can experience an unexpected pop

culture crossover featuring a culinary encounter that melds roadside comfort food cravings

with five-star sophistication. This marks the first collaboration of its kind between a luxury hotel

and a fine casual burger brand.

At the heart of this partnership is an extraordinary creation: the Foie Gras Shack which

elevates Shake Shack’s signature ShackBurger to new heights. Built on a pillowy potato bun,

layered with a juicy 100% Angus beef patty, creamy melted Gruyere cheese, rich foie gras

torchon, caramelized onion, black truffle mayo, crispy onion, frisée, and chives, – reimagined

with Regent Hong Kong’s refined touch. For those seeking added indulgence, opt for the Foie

Gras Shack with double Angus beef patty.

The gourmet addition of buttery foie gras torchon takes the beloved ShackBurger into bold

new territory – combining the familiar comfort of Shake Shack’s all-Angus beef with rich flavour

and thoughtfully sourced ingredients chosen to reflect Regent Hong Kong’s refined culinary

standards and chef-driven finesse. Every bite is a meeting point of comforting familiarity and

decadent luxury.

To complete the experience, Shake Shack’s beloved crispy crinkle-cut fries receive an

opulent upgrade, exclusively for this collaboration. Golden and perfectly crisp, the Shack

Caviar Fries are served with crème fraîche bavarois, chives and caviar.

The collaboration isn’t just about the food—it’s about the immersive ambiance and indulgent

experience. At The Lobby Lounge, guests can savour the limited-edition Foie Gras Shack and

Shack Caviar Fries against the unobstructed perspectives of Victoria Harbour’s panoramic

skyline.

With its cinematic harbourviews, all-day dining concept, casual dress code and

approachable spirit, The Lobby Lounge pop-up blends the comforting joy of Shake Shack with

Regent’s legendary hospitality and service excellence. This is elevated dining in a fresh,

unexpected form: laid-back, decadently delicious and unmistakably chic.

