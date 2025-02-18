Wynn expands offerings with new food hall

Wynn Resorts has announced a series of developments aimed at enhancing customer experience and driving visitation to its properties in Macau.

As part of their ongoing improvements, the company revealed plans to introduce a variety of food and beverage offerings at Wynn Palace with the opening of a new destination food hall.

This addition is expected to generate increased footfall to the resort and further enrich the dining options available to guests.

In an earnings call with analysts last week, Craig S. Billings, chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts, emphasized the importance of maintaining a disciplined focus on EBITDA while continuing to invest in improvements.

Despite competitive market conditions, the company posted a 1% year-over-year decline in EBITDA for the fourth quarter, reaching $293 million.

However, it saw an 11% increase sequentially. Billings noted that the rollout of digital tables at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, along with the integration of advanced data science and machine learning tools, will enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to the food hall, Wynn Resorts is advancing the design and approval stages of various projects, including an expansion of the Chairman’s Club at Wynn Macau and new entertainment offerings at Wynn Palace.

These efforts include a new event center, theater, and production show.

January’s performance reflected strong visitor demand, with notable growth in mass table drop and direct VIP turnover, along with full hotel occupancy. Looking ahead, the company expects its capital expenditure in Macau to range between $250 million and $300 million in 2025, continuing its commitment to reinvesting in the region’s growth and development. Staff Reporter