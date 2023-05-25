Xi congratulates MUST on ‘Macao Science 1’ satellite launch

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) faculty and students Tuesday on the launch of the Macao Science Satellite 1 space exploration satellite.

Xi extended his congratulations and encouragement in a reply letter to faculty and student representatives who participated in the project research and development.

Xi said that from MUST’s first letter, he could “perceive the passion and sense of responsibility of the faculty and students in constructing the country into a power of technology and aeronautics.”

“In recent years, Macau has deepened [its] technological cooperation with the mainland in areas such as aeronautics and borne satisfactory fruits,” he said.

“[The aims of] constructing a world power in technology and promoting Chinese-style modernization have provided universities and technological professionals in Macau a wider space for development,” added Xi.

“I hope that you will continue carrying forward the quality tradition of loving the country and loving Macau, vividly integrate into the country’s master plan of development, energetically participate in the construction of the Greater Bay Area, leverage Macau’s adequate economic diversification, as well as make new contributions to the implementation of ‘One country, two systems in Macau’,” Xi said.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng described the letter as “not only [expressing] congratulations and recognition to the faculty and students at MUST, but also [disseminating] care and words of expectation to the population of Macau.”

He said the letter “significantly inspires and motivates the wide array of residents in Macau.”

Ho pledged investments in education and technological development will be expanded, and scientific and technological research teams in local higher education institutions will be enlarged. AL