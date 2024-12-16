Xi Jinping to visit Macau for handover celebrations, new CE inauguration

The General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the President of the People’s Republic of China, and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi Jinping, will visit Macau from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20 to attend the 25th anniversary celebration of Macau’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR), according to a press statement from the Government Information Bureau (GCS).

During his three-day visit, Xi will also conduct an inspection tour of the city.

The official announcement confirmed longstanding rumors that had circulated about the attendance of the high-ranking official at this year’s milestone celebrations.

Speculation about Xi’s presence was fueled by previously announced measures, such as the total ban on flying unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and a directive from the Chief Executive (CE) in early November, which called for all firearms to be surrendered to the police.

The order, published on the government’s official gazette in early November, was the first of this kind in the past 25 years. This order applied to all those who own firearms for self-defense purposes and private security companies, with a deadline for handing over of all firearms by Dec. 17.

At the time, the CE measure was justified by the solemnity and social significance of the upcoming celebrations and as a precautionary measure to ensure public order and safety.

The order also suspended all shooting exercises and sports competitions at the Macau International Shooting Centre between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22, as well as the business operations of shops selling arms and ammunition from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20.

Ahead of the celebrations, police authorities have been on high alert and launched an interdepartmental joint command center to respond to any emerging security concerns.

In an extensive publication under the section “You and Security” on the Unitary Police Service (SPU) website, authorities stated they would closely monitor the situation in Macau and would take immediate action where necessary to safeguard security and ensure citizens can enjoy happy and peaceful festivities.

The SPU highlighted that given the series of celebrations and holidays commencing with the handover celebrations on Dec. 20, it was deemed necessary to elevate the state of alert.

Of particular concern appears to be the opening of the Cotai outdoor event venue (on Dec. 28), which the SPU anticipates will attract many visitors to Macau.

These events, coupled with the holidays of local residents, are expected to increase the flow of people at border crossings and on the streets. As such, authorities have highlighted the potential increase in the number of possible risks that may affect public safety.

As an immediate effect of the raised police state of alert, officers from the Public Security Police Force – including those assigned to tourism duties – have been seen wearing bulletproof vests while on duty on the streets of Macau over the last few days.

CE hails Xi’s visit for the MSAR celebration.

Following the announcement of President Xi’s visit to Macau, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng extended his warmest welcome to Xi and expressed his gratitude for the Central government’s support for Macau

In a GCS statement, Ho praised Xi’s leadership, stating that “under President Xi’s care and guidance, Macau has furthered the implementation of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle, ‘Macau people governing Macau,’ and the city’s enjoyment of a high degree of autonomy, leading to social stability and economic prosperity.”

Ho also noted that Xi’s decision to visit Macau and take part in the 25th-anniversary celebrations demonstrates “the great importance the Central government attaches to Macau, and also showcases its genuine affection for Macau.”

Incoming CE also thanks Xi for his visit

In addition to Ho, the sixth-term CE, Sam Hou Fai, has also extended his welcome and gratitude to Xi for visiting Macau to attend the celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of Macau’s handover and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term government of the MSAR.

According to a statement from GCS, Sam said he was greatly honored to have President Xi present at the celebrations. Reiterating Ho’s sentiments, he said Xi’s visit is a clear demonstration of the significant support and care of the Central government towards Macau and was a significant event.

Sam reaffirmed the new-term MSAR government “would unite and lead all sectors of Macau society, under the vision of ‘Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovating.’”

He further emphasized his promise to “continuously enhance the practice of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle with Macau characteristics” and to promote prosperous and stable development.