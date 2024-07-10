Youths lose MOP178,000 in online job-hunting scam

Six local young people fell victim to an online job-hunting scam, losing a total of MOP178,000, the Judiciary Police reported. From June to July, the victims, two men and four women, responded to messages about job opportunities on social platforms.. After contacting the alleged employers, they followed the instructions and entered their personal information on the online electronic payment platform. One female victim was persuaded by customer service staff to increase her guarantee deposit, resulting in a loss of MOP130,000.

