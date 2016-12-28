Corporate bits | TheVenetian to present Tan Dun in concert today

The Venetian Macao is set to present “Tan Dun Rock Symphony New Year’s Concert” tonight at the Venetian Theatre. The performance will feature composer and conductor Tan Dun who will lead the Macao Orchestra, Mongolian folk-rock band Hanggai, and other celebrated musicians.

Tan has won dozens of awards, including a Grammy and an Oscar for his score for the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” according to a statement issued by Sands China.

Tan wrote the award ceremony music for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and conducted the Shanghai Disneyland Opening Concert.

Regularly collaborating with renowned musicians, conductors and ensembles, the Macao Orchestra has performed in more than 30 cities in Mainland China and around the world.

Also appearing are four musicians including violinist Jue Yao from Hong Kong, cellist Zhu Lin from Shanghai, pianist Ralph van Raat from Holland, and soprano Maria-Chiara Chizzoni from Italy.

Completed by Mongolian folk-rock legends Hanggai – considered a Chinese representative of world music – the programme will combine established classical pieces, Hanggai original compositions, and Tan’s own works, some of which require audience participation through the use of mobile phones.

Tickets for “Tan Dun Rock Symphony New Year’s Concert” are on sale at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

Exchange of Galaxy Note 7 only available until end of December

CTM issued a press release stating that customers who purchased a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from the company can approach any of its branches to apply to exchange it for other handset models by bringing along the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, its original accessories, and the purchase receipt.

According to Samsung Hong Kong’s notice, the exchange procedures of Samsung Galaxy note 7 will be available until December 31.

As CTM notes, this exchange procedure for the smartphone has been in place since October.

The telecommunication company recommends consumers handle the matter as soon as possible as the service will be unavailable after the end of the year.