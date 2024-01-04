12,000 residents live and work in Hengqin

About 12,000 Macau residents live and work in Hengqin, of which 266 are students, according to the Administrative Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone.

2024 is the year of a “big test” for the effectiveness of the first phase of construction of Hengqin’s general plan for building the Guangdong–Macao in-depth Cooperation Zone, the office said in a statement.

In 2024, the cooperation zone begins with the construction of a primary school in the financial area and a kindergarten in the international residential zone.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 residents have purchased an apartment in the Macau New Neighborhood (MNN) residential estate in Hengqin, according to the Macau Urban Renewal Limited.

Earlier this week, the MNN held a ceremony to commemorate the first batch of MNN homeowners to use one-stop services, including online real-estate registration, tax payment, real-estate ownership certificate processing and notarization entrustment.

For the first batch of MNN homeowners, the complete home purchasing process only lasted approximately six weeks, beginning with their submission of applications to obtain real-estate ownership certificates. Staff Reporter