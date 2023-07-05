25% of elderly hold no emergency fund

A survey has revealed 25% of Macau’s elderly do not have an emergency fund of three to six months of living expenses, according to The Macau Federation of Trade Unions.

The group found that, among 749 interviewees, 80% of senior citizens spend money from their pension or personal savings.

The survey also revealed that among the interviewed elderly without jobs, more than 20% are still willing to work. The main reason is that they believe that working can increase their income and they still have good working ability.

Lawmaker Ella Lei has called on the government to take the lead in promoting an increase in enterprises’ social tolerance for the employment of middle-aged and elderly people, and to create favorable conditions for them to return to the workplace with practical policies.

In addition, nearly half the survey respondents indicated they were in good psychological condition, while 35% indicated they had moderate or severe psychological distress.

The group surveyed local residents aged 55 or above, and more than 8 were 65 or above.

Staff Reporter