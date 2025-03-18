30% of elderly report high loneliness, nearly half plan to retire in mainland

A recent survey by the Sheng Kung Hui Social Service Association found that 30% of Macau’s elderly population experiences a “high degree” of loneliness, while nearly half of future retirees plan to settle in mainland China after leaving the workforce.

The survey, conducted among 1,500 respondents and supplemented by insights from five experts, highlighted significant concerns about emotional well-being and retirement preparedness among Macau’s seniors. About 31% of future retirees anticipate their post-retirement life will be “more boring,” underscoring the need for enhanced social engagement and support systems.

Despite these challenges, the survey noted positive strides in social inclusion. Seventy percent of respondents acknowledged the availability of special counters for the elderly in public services, while 82% recognized reserved seating for seniors on public transport. Experts also observed improved intergenerational integration and a more elderly-friendly society.

The survey revealed a dramatic increase in smartphone usage among the elderly, rising from 50% in 2020 to 91% in 2023. The association urged continued efforts to promote digital literacy and simplify technology use for older adults.

Retirement plans showed a clear trend, with nearly half of respondents preferring to retire in mainland China. Zhuhai emerged as the top choice for 26%, while 22% considered other mainland cities.

However, the average retirement preparedness index among Macau residents stood at 5.45 out of 10, slightly below mainland China’s 5.53. While respondents recognized the importance of financial planning (scoring 7.05), practical preparedness remained low (5.45).

Additional findings revealed gaps in health and household management: 32% of future retirees reported no exercise, 66% doubted their ability to handle heavy chores, and 70% anticipated high healthcare costs.

Sheng Kung Hui called for stronger retirement planning support, urging businesses, financial institutions, and social organizations to provide guidance, particularly for younger workers, to ensure better preparedness for life after retirement. Victoria Chan