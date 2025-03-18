Road safety concerns persist as south stormwater project nears completion

The third phase of the Inner Harbor South Stormwater Pumping Station and Sewerage Project, which began in November 2022, is expected to be completed by June.

The project, which is over 90% complete, aims to improve stormwater management and sewage infrastructure in the area.

As several previously cordoned-off sections of road gradually reopen to traffic, safety concerns regarding road conditions persist, particularly around the Ponte e Horta area.

Residents in the area and motorcyclists have voiced frustration over uneven road surfaces, arguing that they could pose a safety risk.

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) confirms that the third phase is nearing completion, with some roads, including sections opposite Rua do Dr. Lourenco Pereira Marques and Ponte 7A, now open to traffic.

One resident, surnamed Wu, shared his concerns, saying, “I always slow down when passing through this section, but the bumps still make it tricky to stay in control. I hope the authorities will repair the road surface as soon as possible.” Motorcyclists, in particular, worry that the uneven surfaces, especially when wet, could lead to accidents.

Ko Hing Cheong, a member of the Transport Advisory Committee, stressed the importance of closely monitoring the project’s quality.

He suggested using better asphalt materials for resurfacing, noting that while higher-quality materials may slightly delay completion, the safety of road users, especially motorcyclists, should take precedence.

Currently, construction focuses on the section in front of Praça de Ponte e Horta Leisure Area, where drainage works and road repaving are underway.

According to the DSOP, due to the high volume of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area, the project has adopted a phased model, which means narrower roads are temporarily in place, affecting traffic flow.

“As a result, road wear and tear have caused varying degrees of damage, leading to uneven surfaces between existing roads and those that have been repaved,” DSOP stated.

In response, the bureau said it has instructed the contractor to conduct regular inspections and carry out temporary repairs to address damaged or uneven pavement surfaces without obstructing traffic.

“[The bureau] has already ordered the contractor to carry out regular inspections of the road conditions and, from time to time, perform temporary and limited repairs to damaged or uneven pavement surfaces, prioritizing the need to avoid disruptions to normal traffic flow,” it added.

The DSOP admitted that some residents have pointed out that the section under construction lacked clear signage for pedestrians, and the pavement appeared damaged and uneven.

“Temporary measures will be implemented, reviewed, and continuously improved during the construction period, and citizens are asked to bear with any inconvenience caused by the works,” the bureau said. Staff Reporter