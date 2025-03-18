Road rage incident on HZMB leads to egg tossing

A road rage incident on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge recently went viral after a failed attempt to cut in line led to an escalating confrontation between two drivers.

The altercation, captured in a viral video, involved a man with a Hong Kong license plate attempting to aggressively pull open the door of a vehicle with a Macau license plate, according to media reports.

The video, posted by a witness yesterday, shows the Hong Kong driver shaking the Macau car while trying to force the door open, eventually causing the window to shatter.

As the glass broke, the driver yelled at the Macau car’s driver, while a woman attempted to intervene and deescalate the situation.

The honking of other cars suggested the dispute was causing a significant traffic jam.

Following the initial incident, another video surfaced showing the Macau driver retaliating by throwing an egg at the Hong Kong vehicle.

The egg splattered across the rear window.

Sources later confirmed that the Macau driver had been frustrated after his attempt to cut in line on the bridge failed.

Social media users expressed shock over the aggressive behavior displayed by both drivers, with many commenting on the destructive nature of the confrontation.

Some also warned that such actions could result in legal consequences, as physical altercations and road rage incidents are illegal in mainland China and may lead to administrative detention. Staff Reporter