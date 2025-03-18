Organ donation registration sees rise and plans to simplify process

The Health Bureau (SSM) reported a 6.6% increase in organ donation registrations in 2024, with 6,380 residents now registered as donors.

The bureau plans to further boost participation by introducing a new registration function in the One Macao app, aiming to make the process more convenient for residents.

In response to a written inquiry from lawmaker Ron Lam, SSM director Alvis Lo revealed that the number of registered organ donors in Macau rose to 6,380 in 2024, up from the previous year. Of these, more than 4,420 completed the registration process in person, marking a 2.8% increase compared to 2023.

The SSM attributed the growth to intensified awareness campaigns, including 42 promotional activities and lectures conducted in 2023.

Additionally, the number of associations participating in the Organ Donation Advertising Partnership Charter climbed to 30 by the end of 2024, reflecting broader community engagement.

To further encourage participation, the bureau announced plans to integrate an organ donation registration feature into the One Macao app, a move designed to streamline the process and increase accessibility.

The bureau also optimized its dedicated organ donation website to provide more comprehensive information and address public concerns.

Lo emphasized the importance of public education, particularly in regions with predominantly Chinese populations, where organ donation rates remain relatively low. He noted that family acceptance is critical, citing ten cases where organ donation was thwarted due to family objections.

Meanwhile, Lam’s inquiry also highlighted the high costs of hemodialysis treatment, which starts at 8,000 patacas at the Conde de São Januário Hospital Centre.

The SSM clarified that while dialysis is not free, 95% of patients in 2023 received treatment at no cost or were exempt from fees based on financial assessments. The remaining 5% were deemed ineligible due to high income or asset levels. Victoria Chan