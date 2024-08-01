36th Int’l Music Festival set to dazzle audiences with a lineup of 12 programs

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) yesterday announced the program for the 36th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF), a hallmark event in the city’s cultural calendar.

Scheduled to run for one month, from Oct. 4 to Nov. 4, this year’s festival promises a celebration of music under the theme “And the Stars Shine,” featuring a lineup of world-renowned artists and diverse performances.

Deland Leong, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, unveiled the festival’s details during a media conference held at The Londoner Macao yesterday.

“This year’s festival continues our commitment to inviting exceptional musicians from around the globe, many of whom are making their debut in Macau or are at pivotal moments in their careers,” Leong said.

Notable performers include jazz legend Herbie Hancock, who has received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the esteemed Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra from St Petersburg, Russia.

The festival will begin with a grand performance of Puccini’s opera “Tosca,” presented by the Mariinsky Theatre and the Macao Orchestra.

This timeless masterpiece will be showcased over three consecutive nights, highlighting its enduring appeal and emotional depth. “Tosca” is celebrated for its powerful arias, including the famous “E lucevan le stelle,” which resonates with audiences worldwide.

In addition to the opening opera, the festival will feature a closing performance by acclaimed Portuguese Fado singer Marisa, accompanied by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, held at The Londoner Theater.

This collaboration exemplifies Macau’s unique position as a cultural bridge between East and West, blending traditional Chinese music with Western influences.

The festival will present 12 distinct programs, including 16 community outreach activities designed to engage both locals and tourists.

These activities will encompass workshops, lectures and backstage explorations, allowing participants to gain deeper insights into the world of music.

The outreach initiative underscores the festival’s commitment to fostering a vibrant musical community, with a “budget of MOP33 million, consistent with last year’s funding.”

Among the highlights of this year’s festival are performances by renowned artists, such as Ivo Pogorelich, a pianist known for his innovative interpretations of Romantic music, and conductor Valery Gergiev, who will lead the Mariinsky Orchestra in two concerts featuring Russian symphonic works.

“These performances are not to be missed,” Leong said, noting the rarity of such talents gracing Macau’s stages.

The festival also aims to celebrate cultural diversity through unique collaborations.

Performances like DoosTrio will showcase the rich musical heritage of ancient Persia, China and India, while multimedia ballet “The Nutcracker and I” promises to enchant audiences of all ages.

The annual concert “Bravo Macao!” will provide a platform for emerging local artists, spotlighting the next generation of musical talent.

Leong expressed gratitude to the festival’s partners and the media for their ongoing support.

“The success of the Macao International Music Festival is a collective effort, and we invite everyone to immerse themselves in this celebration of music under the stars,” he said. Nadia Shaw