94% of middle school students face academic pressure: Survey

A survey from the General Association of Chinese Students of Macau has revealed 94% of middle school students experience significant academic pressure.

The study, which surveyed 1,769 students across 14 secondary schools from June 6 to 26, highlights the need for effective stress relief strategies.

The survey found 34% of respondents reported feeling “very stressed” about their academic responsibilities, particularly regarding future educational opportunities.

Only about 10% indicated they felt little to no academic pressure.

In addition to academic stress, 77% of students expressed concerns about interpersonal relationships, while 56% cited family financial pressures as a source of anxiety.

Ho Tin Hou, vice chairman of General Association of Chinese Students of Macau, underscored the importance of collaboration between families and schools in teaching students healthy stress management techniques. He urged the government to invest more resources into promoting student well-being.

“Parents and society should pay attention to the reasonable arrangement of after-school activity time for middle school students to ensure that middle school students have enough time to study and develop interests, and they should also have time to participate in physical exercise, reading and other diverse activities,” he said.

The findings revealed nearly 80% of students engage in after-school activities for one to three hours daily, with 74% participating in tutoring or interest classes.

However, the report cautions excessive involvement in these programs can lead to increased anxiety, with nearly 19% of students feeling frequently overwhelmed by their commitments.

To address these issues, the association recommends that parents and society critically evaluate the balance and rationality of after-school activities.