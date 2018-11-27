Air Macau adds three new Airbus aircraft to fleet

In the first half of 2019, Air Macau is scheduled to receive three new A320neo Airbus aircraft ordered from BOC Aviation, according to a statement from the Bank of China Group.

The statement cites Robert Martin, CEO of BOC Aviation, who expressed his satisfaction at having Air Macau as one of his customers and supported the airline’s plans for network growth.

Martin added that BOC Aviation is well placed to support the expansion of China’s air transport market, “with Air Macau choosing Airbus A320neo in line with our decision to invest in technologically advanced aircraft.”

Portuguese-language newspaper Tribuna de Macau reported that the new aircraft will allow the airline to expand its network of air links as flights to Mumbai and Perth are being considered.

Founded in 1994, Air Macau’s fleet consists of 18 Airbus aircraft, including 10 A321s, four A320s and four A319s, which connect the territory to more than 25 destinations in mainland China and Asia.

BOC Aviation is the bank leasing company of the Bank of China Group, with a fleet of 499 owned, managed and ordered aircraft serving 89 airlines in 34 countries and regions as of September 30, 2018. MDT/Macauhub

Share this: Tweet





