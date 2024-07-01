Alleged false rape claim arrest

A mainland university student has been arrested for allegedly falsely accusing her boyfriend of rape after he failed to fulfill a promised gift and payment.

The Judiciary Police spokesman, Ho Chan Nam, said the suspect, a student from mainland China, met the victim online in early June and they began a relationship. The pair traveled to Macau June 21 and stayed in a hotel room together.

While both confirmed a consensual sexual encounter on June 22 and again on June 24, the suspect later claimed she was raped in the hotel room.

However, police investigations revealed the suspect contacted the victim after the alleged rape, requesting a promised gift and HKD6,000.

Further investigation revealed the suspect and victim met again after the alleged rape, with the victim providing the suspect with a new hotel room card.

No signs of struggle or injuries were found on the suspect’s body, leading authorities to conclude the accusation was false.

The Judiciary Police charged the suspect with making a false accusation and sent her to the public prosecutor’s office June 25.

The case highlights the potential for false accusations to disrupt the justice system and underscores the importance of thorough investigations.

The suspect’s alleged actions could have serious consequences, potentially impacting the victim’s reputation and future. VC