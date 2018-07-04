Arts festival between China and Lusophone countries kicks off

The first edition of “Encounter in Macau – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” kicked off yesterday with a screening of the movie “Wrath of Silence” from director Xin Yukun.

Before the screening an official opening ceremony was held in the presence of several guests, including the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam.

At the opportunity, the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) Mok Ian Ian, noted that the festival – which will last until July 13 featuring a total of 24 films – falls in line with the “national policies of strengthening Macau’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries,” and, at the same time, “highlighting the charm of a multicultural city.”

Mok added that the festival and its related activities also aim to “establish a cultural exchange and cooperation mechanism between China and Portuguese-speaking countries,” as well as to “enhance communication and mutual trust through promoting cross-cultural understanding and thus creating favorable conditions for mutual benefits.”

In her speech the IC president extended special thanks to the Cinemateca Portuguesa – Museu do Cinema (Portuguese Film Institute – Film Museum) for lending a collection of 35mm short films to be shown in the festival, containing images filmed in Macau decades ago, material that Mok noted to be of “profound historical and cultural interest.”

As for the festival, the 24 film screenings will be separated into three different sections: “Films in Chinese,” “Films in Portuguese” and “Image, Macau.” There will also be a series of activities, including a gala performance, a cultural forum, an annual arts exhibition and the exhibition “Chapas Sínicas – Stories of Macao in Torre do Tombo.”

The exhibition halls that compose this event are distributed in various districts in Macau with the aim of bringing public artworks to the community and taking the spirit of the Cultural Exchanges Centre between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries to all corners of the city and closer to the population.

Share this: Tweet





