Authorities respond to global Monkeypox outbreak

In the face of the growing global monkeypox (Mpox) outbreak, the Health Bureau (SSM) has classified Mpox as a mandatory reportable disease, trained frontline healthcare workers, and secured Mpox vaccines.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) once again declaring the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, Macau health authorities said it is working to strengthen its preparedness.

Macau has only recorded two Mpox cases so far since last year.

The situation remains concerning, particularly in Africa, where the number of Mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has surpassed last year’s total, reaching over 15,600 cases and 537 deaths.

The virus is primarily spreading through high-risk sexual contact, raising alarm about the potential for further global spread.

The SSM has already begun immunizing high-risk healthcare workers and is strongly encouraging other high-risk residents, such as those with a history of close contact with Mpox patients or engaging in high-risk sexual practices, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The vaccine is free for Macau residents.

However, the cost of the vaccine for non-resident workers is over MOP1,700, which could be a barrier for some individuals.

Additionally, the SSM has advised residents experiencing Mpox symptoms, including fever, headaches, and distinctive skin rashes, to avoid sexual activity and close contact with others, and to immediately seek medical attention.

Victoria Chan