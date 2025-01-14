Average daily public bus passengers increased by 6% last year

Nearly 230 million people rode on public buses in Macau last year, according to the Transport Bureau (DSAT).

A remarkable daily passenger average was achieved on October 3 and 4, with over 800,000 trips recorded each day.

This daily average reflects an increase of almost 6% from the previous year, which saw a daily average of 586,000 passengers.

The figures for 2024 returned to pre-pandemic levels, surpassing those of earlier years since 2020, with notable growth of 34% compared to 2022, 17% compared to 2021, and 36% compared to the onset of the pandemic.

Statistical data from DSAT’s official WeChat account indicated that the two bus operators, Transmac and TCM, carried out a total of around 3.46 million bus trips.

The bureau emphasized that the peak ridership occurred on October 4, with a staggering 830,000 trips recorded in a single day.

DSAT has expressed its dedication to fulfilling the travel needs of the public, collaborating with the two bus companies to enhance services.

This includes route mergers, adjustments to service frequency and hours, and the introduction of special routes. By the end of 2024, 75 new bus stops were established, featuring newly installed restrooms and air-conditioned waiting areas for bus drivers at terminals in Barra, Rua dos Currais, Pérola Oriental, and Praceta 24 de Junho.

In terms of sustainability, the two public bus companies operate a fleet of 929 green buses, which make up over 92% of all buses in Macau. In 2023, total carbon emissions dropped by 18.2% to 30% compared to 2019 levels.

Additionally, during the first three quarters of the previous year, emissions saw a further decline of 3.1% to 6.2% when compared to the same timeframe in the prior year. Staff Reporter