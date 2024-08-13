‘Ban Korea’ movement shifts Thai tourists to China and Japan

The “Ban Korea” social media campaign seems to be influencing Thai travelers to choose Japan and China over South Korea. This grassroots movement, which began gaining traction late last year, highlights growing frustration among Thais over stringent South Korean immigration policies, Nikkei Asia has reported.

Recent reports indicate a significant drop in Thai tourists visiting South Korea. Between January and April of this year, the number of Thai visitors to South Korea plummeted by 21% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Tourism Organization. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea welcomed 572,000 Thai tourists.

According to Nikkei Asia, the decline follows numerous reports of Thai travelers facing issues with South Korean immigration. Many Thais who had obtained electronic preapproval were turned away upon arrival, resulting in significant financial losses for those affected.

The “Ban Korea” movement began circulating on social media platforms like X, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with South Korea’s immigration practices. The movement is not a cultural condemnation but rather a reaction to what many see as unfair treatment by South Korean authorities, the Japanese outlet explains.

In comments to Nikkei Asia, Yuttachai Suntornrattanavert, Vice President of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), noted that while the hashtag has been around for some time, its impact on travel trends is becoming more apparent. He pointed out that South Korea’s attempt to ease travel restrictions by allowing extended stays for preapproved visitors inadvertently encouraged some Thais to overstay their visas and engage in illegal work, leading to stricter scrutiny and secondary inspections for all Thai travelers.

As of September 2023, South Korean government data shows that there were 157,000 Thai nationals residing illegally in the country, a significant increase from previous years. This situation has contributed to the perception of South Korea as a less welcoming destination for Thai tourists.

In response to these issues, many Thais have shifted their travel preferences to China and Japan. China, having waived entry visas for Thai citizens in March 2024, is expected to see a considerable rise in Thai visitors. The TTAA estimates that 1.2 million Thais will visit China this year, nearly double the number recorded in 2019. China’s appeal lies in its diverse attractions and affordability, with travel costs significantly lower than those to South Korea.

Japan is also becoming a favored destination due to the weak yen, which makes travel there more economical. The country’s vibrant cities, scenic landscapes, and unique culture are additional attractions for Thai tourists.

Despite these shifts, the agency said in its report, South Korean tourism officials claim they have yet to see a substantial impact from the boycott. A manager at the Korea Association of Travel Agencies admitted limited awareness of the trend’s effects. MDT/Agencies