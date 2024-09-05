BBMacao blends language and art in community exchange event

A local group that organizes language exchange events, Macao BlaBla Language Exchange (BBMacao), has hosted a vibrant event that blended language exchange with artistic expression, featuring works from talented local artists.

The event, recently held at the Harley Davidson Bar in Old Taipa Village, aimed to foster a sense of community whilst also providing a platform for artists to showcase their creations.

“The main purpose of these events is to help people make new friends here in Macau within an international setting,” said Chloe Cheong, one of the event organizers.

“We started with just language exchange, and then began incorporating artistic elements as well.”

The latest event featured a 3D animator and two photographers, who each presented their creations and discussed the inspiration behind their work.

According to the organizers, the group aims to provide a platform for both local and international artists to promote their art and network with one another.

The event series, initiated in March, began with a focus on language exchange but quickly evolved to incorporate diverse artistic elements.

The group often focuses on informal conversations to enhance language skills and cultural understanding.

Cheong elaborated on the evolution of the events, stating, “We started with language exchange and then integrated artistic traits. Each event features different artists—such as painters, photographers, or designers—providing them with a platform to exhibit their work and engage with the attendees.”

BBMacao further shed light on the group’s mission, emphasizing the importance of language exchange and community building.

“BBMacao aims to create a space where individuals can exchange languages, make new friends, and appreciate art and culture together. It’s about fostering connections that go beyond mere social interactions,” said Cheong.

Meanwhile, the participating artists shared their motivations for showcasing their work.

Denzel Calangi, one of the photographers, explained: “I kind of wanted to print my photos to bring life to them. Because if they’re not printed, they’re just going to be on my phone. They’re just going to be digitally noticed. But here, even if it’s at the bar, even for a short while, they can be seen by a lot of people.”

He added: “When I take photos, I always try to photograph things that I can connect with. And when I take photos, I hope that people don’t just see a pretty picture. I hope that they can see where I’ve been and what I perceive as beauty. I hope that the viewer finds some connection to my photographs.”

Kara Michelle Cenon, a participating 3D animator, shared her inspirations, stating: “I’ve always liked art, but ever since I was young, I’ve been searching for the right art for me. And then I stumbled on gaming [and] video games. And actually, the art in games is fascinating. There are different types of graphic art and those are, actually, quite underrated. So I want people to also experience the beauty of both video game art and the moving characters.”

Marjolene Estrada, another photographer exhibiting her work, explained the focus of her portfolio.

Her exhibition showcases her best works completed over the past year.

“I’ve been a portrait photographer for almost 10 years. One of the techniques I always use nowadays, which I learned during the pandemic, is long exposure. I wanted to take advantage of Macau’s rich and vibrant lighting, especially of its casinos, and experiment with long exposure to capture the city’s magical effects,” she said.

Estrada also emphasized the importance of Macau’s supportive community, which has helped her achieve her artistic goals.

“I wouldn’t do this alone if I didn’t have friends. It’s very rewarding to have a good community here in Macau that loves art as well and that [is] willing to do art with you. So I would say even if I am the artist, I am not mainly the artist, just the artist. It is a lot of different people involved.”

The first BBMacao event drew 10 attendees earlier this year, and now it regularly sees over 60 participants.

With each gathering the community expands, with both regular attendees and newcomers joining in the meet ups that are held at least once a month.

Bla Bla Language Exchange is a global community initiative designed to help individuals practice languages and connect with new people in a social environment.

Globally, these groups aim to bridge cultural gaps by bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds. Victoria Chan