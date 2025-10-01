Blue taxis cease operations

Macau’s “blue taxis” stopped operating at midnight yesterday, following the expiration of their special taxi service contracts, authorities confirmed.

This marked the end of service for 100 blue taxis, while the city’s regular “black taxis” and “red taxis” continue to operate.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) said that despite the blue taxis leaving the streets, Macau still has more than 1,400 taxis in service, including about 200 red radio taxis.

Addressing ongoing concerns about taxi shortages amid rising demand from locals and tourists, the bureau wrote, “The MSAR government, through a process exempt from public tender, recently granted two general licenses for passenger transportation in light-duty vehicles for hire, totaling 100 regular taxis. These vehicles are expected to begin operating in the market no later than the second quarter of 2026.”

In its announcement yesterday, DSAT wrote that further plans are underway to release more regular taxi licenses through public bidding, with a focus on increasing the number of accessible taxis that better accommodate passengers with disabilities.

Ahead of the contract expiry, approximately 70% of blue taxi drivers were reassigned to red taxis, while others are exploring different transport jobs or career changes. NS

