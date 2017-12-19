Briefs | 150,000 spectators recorded at Int’l Parade

Acting president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) Ieong Chi Kin announced that an audience of approximately 150,000 people attended the 2017 Macao International Parade. According to Ieong, the budget for this year’s parade amounted to MOP16 million, an increase of one million from last year. The increased budget was primarily used to install facilities, and inviting non-local groups to perform. The parade can be viewed online, with channels such as Sina, TDM, and many others recording over 200,000 viewers. This is the first time that the parade has been live streamed.

Shortage of 834 people in banking industry by 2019

The latest report from the Talent Development Committee indicates that Macau’s banking industry will have to deal with a shortage of 834 human resources staff between 2017 and 2019. According to the committee, there are currently 7,072 banking industry employees. Financial leasing in special financial areas, credit business, customer services, electronic banking, and legal litigation and anti-money-laundering are the other sectors which are expected to face a shortage of staff. Moreover, until the end of 2019, the insurance industry will face a gap in human resources consisting of 95 people.

December 29 the last day for the registration of new voters

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) has informed that December 29, the last working day of 2017, is the deadline for the registration of new voters. Registration can be completed through the Information Center on Electoral Affairs located at the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo or using the self-service kiosks installed in over 40 locations around Macau. Some of the kiosks are available 24 hours a day, the most well-known being in the Public Administration Building, or in the ground floor atrium of the China Plaza Building, Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal. Registered voters can also update their information on the website: www.re.gov.mo.

SARs included in mainland’s house provident fund system

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office (the Office) of the State Council announced a new batch of policies to include the two SARs’ residents into mainland’s welfare system. Eligible SAR residents are those who work in mainland China. According to a statement released by the office yesterday, SAR governments will be treated equally when it comes to house provident funds, for which the SARs residents will pay to and withdraw from the fund the same way as mainland residents. Another special scholarship has also been established for the SAR residents and overseas Chinese who study in mainland China. Both the quotas and prize amounts of the scholarships will be increased.

