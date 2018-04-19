Briefs | Casino bill to reach Japanese parliament on April 27

The coalition between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner, Komeito, will submit a plan for large-scale casino resorts to parliament on April 27, Reuters reported. The two parties are backing a total of three integrated resorts alongside the suggestion that each would be located in cities across the country. The latest draft of the plan shows that an upper limit on casino floor space will be set by the government. Komeito and the LDP together command a majority in both the upper and lower house of Japan’s National Diet, its bicameral legislature.

More DSI services available in Areia Preta

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will increase the number of service counters and provide all kinds of application and online appointment services at the Government Services Centre in Areia Preta starting from April 18. According to a statement issued this week, in addition to the different services associated with certificate application in the area of identification and modification of contact information that is currently provided at the Government Services Centre, all services that are related to the Resident Identity Card, travel documents and certificates will be provided in this location.

Schools’ Chinese policy highlights Cantonese

Wong Kin Mou, director of the Department of Research and Educational Resources of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, said that Macau’s policy regarding Chinese subjects in schools prioritizes the comprehensive learning of Cantonese. According to a report by TDM, Wong declared that learning Mandarin is important, however, English and Portuguese are both equally part of the content local schools should balance when it implements its policies regarding the Chinese curriculum. Wong noted that Macau is a free and open society, where parents are able to choose what kind of school they want for their children in terms of language learning.

