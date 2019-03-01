Briefs | One dead, 100 evacuated in fire

A fire at a residential unit on the 23rd floor of Van Sion Son Chun late on Wednesday night resulted in the death of one man. The deceased was an 83-year-old local resident. Besides him, three people were sent to Conde S. Januário Hospital, consisting of two women and one man. Their condition was stable when they were sent to the hospital. Approximately 100 families were evacuated during the accident. The Fire Services spent 40 minutes putting the fire out. One room of the residential unit is severely burnt, and other locations in the unit are burnt to varying degrees. According to the Fire Services, the fire was due to malfunctioning electrical equipment.

Fake police officer defrauds woman

A 23-year-old Indonesian man (23) has become the suspect in a fraud case, where he reportedly pretended to be a Public Security Police Force (PSP) officer. The victim is a Filipino woman. According to the PSP, the suspect claimed he could help the victim to obtain a blue card to work in Macau. The suspect met with the victim at the Pac On Immigration Building, where she saw the suspect wearing an outfit similar to a police uniform while wearing a working badge that hung over his chest, leading the victim to believe he was working at the building. Later, the PSP confirmed that the suspect was actually a handyman at a spa.

115 spaces for domestic violence victims

Four shelters will provide a total of 115 sleeping spaces later this year, according to a report by Macao Daily News. One shelter is for women, one is for men and the last two are to provide transitional residential care to recovered mental health patients. Currently, there are 100 beds at the shelters. The average occupancy rate of the service in 2018 ranged between 18 percent and 61.5 percent. To improve services, an extra 15 beds will be provided this year, bringing the total number of beds to 115.

