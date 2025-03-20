Bus services under review as contracts near expiry amid rising passenger demand

The Transport Advisory Committee is calling for a comprehensive review of bus services in Macau as contracts for the two primary bus companies are set to expire in 2026.

This discussion comes amid growing concerns over rising passenger numbers and increasing congestion, particularly during peak hours and holidays.

According to data from the Transport Bureau (DSAT), buses transported approximately 227 million passengers last year, averaging 624,000 passengers per day.

This volume is nearing pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the critical role of public transport in the region.

However, residents have reported significant challenges in accessing bus services, especially since last year’s National Day holiday. Many describe experiences of overcrowding and delays, particularly in the busy Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro area.

Chan Chio I, a member of the Transport Advisory Committee, highlighted the pressing nature of the current situation. With the bus contract set to end in 2026, she noted that it presents an opportune moment to assess and enhance the efficiency of bus services.

The committee’s proposals are focused on improving the public transport experience for both residents and tourists.

Residents have voiced their frustrations regarding the difficulties of boarding buses during peak hours.

Many have found that since last year, navigating the bus system during school rush times has become increasingly challenging. Instances of buses being so overcrowded that people were unable to board have been reported.

During holiday periods, this issue intensifies as both locals and tourists vie for limited seating on the available buses.

Furthermore, residents have expressed concern about buses arriving at stations already full.

The need to board packed buses, rather than wait for the next one, has become a common predicament.

“It is almost impossible for me to get on a bus that passes by Cotai or Taipa Village on public holidays because it’s already full, especially when tourists have their luggage with them,” a resident told the Times.

“Especially here at Rua do Campo. People are packed here, all waiting for the same bus—either route 25 or 25B. Everyone just wants to get on the bus because sometimes the next one takes 10 more minutes, and that’s a lot of time when trying to clock in to work,” the commuter added.

This situation has raised significant safety concerns regarding overcrowding, prompting calls for more frequent bus services to ease the strain.

Committee member Chan proposed a variety of strategies to tackle the identified challenges. She indicated the need for a reassessment of bus routes to reduce overlap between the travel patterns of tourists and residents.

According to her, the existing routes face significant congestion, particularly those that navigate major tourist attractions.

Additionally, she advocated for the creation of express bus lines tailored to resident commuting patterns, particularly during peak travel times.

Additionally, Chan called for the creation of dedicated sightseeing lines that would cater primarily to tourists, thereby reducing the strain on regular routes. She highlighted the need to extend bus services to new residential areas, such as Zone A and Hengqin, to accommodate the evolving needs of the community.

Meanwhile, DSAT’s statistics reveal significant disparities in bus route usage.

Route 25B emerged as the most popular, averaging nearly 27,000 passengers daily. In contrast, Route 103X, a circular express line, only attracts about 582 passengers per day. Victoria Chan