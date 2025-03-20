Poly MGM Museum clinches four international awards

The Poly MGM Museum has garnered international recognition, winning four design awards in just four months since its grand opening in November 2024.

The museum, a symbol of cultural fusion and architectural innovation, has become a leading cultural institution in Macau, attracting nearly 600,000 visitors to date, according to a press release issued by MGM China.

The museum’s design has earned accolades, including the 2025 iF Design Award in the Interior Architecture and Cultural Exhibitions categories, the 2024 MUSE Award Platinum for Interior Design, the 2024 London Design Award Platinum for Interior Design, and the 2024 New York Architectural Design Awards Gold for Interior Design.

These awards highlight the museum’s significant role in bridging Eastern and Western cultures and its commitment to innovative, immersive experiences.

The iF Design Award, often referred to as the “Oscars of the design industry,” places the Poly MGM Museum alongside other renowned Chinese institutions, further solidifying its global standing.

Designed in collaboration with SIGONGtech, a South Korean cultural technology firm, and Jindalu Exhibition Co., Ltd, the museum showcases state-of-the-art technology and cultural expertise.

The museum’s design incorporates elements of both tradition and modernity, with highlights such as its multimedia dome installation and Dougong column, a fusion of Chinese architectural artistry and contemporary design.

The museum’s innovative galleries, designed for flexibility and interaction, feature a checkerboard stone floor adorned with motifs from 12 Silk Road nations, offering a symbolic journey through history. Staff Reporter