DSEDJ to introduce new guidelines on mobile phone use in schools next year

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) is preparing new guidelines on students’ use of mobile phones on school campuses, Leong I On, chief of the Division of Secondary Education at DSEDJ, said during yesterday’s TDM Chinese radio program Macau Forum.

Leong stated that the authorities will introduce reference guidelines in the upcoming academic year to help schools and parents reach a consensus on mobile phone use.

He added that schools must establish clear management methods and procedures for students bringing mobile phones onto campus, specifying when and where they can use mobile phones and other electronic devices.

According to Leong, the main principles of the new guidelines include restricting students from using such devices during classes and breaks, except for specific educational activities under teacher supervision or in exceptional circumstances.

The official also mentioned that DSEDJ is planning support measures for schools, including the installation of centralized mobile phone management equipment.

During the same radio program, Cheang Sek Kit, head of the Division of Curriculum Development and Assessment at DSEDJ, said that authorities have provided schools with guidance on information technology and Internet use through the school operation guide.

Existing guidelines state that students can use the Internet for research for an average of one hour daily and recommend a 20-minute break after using electronic devices.

Citing international studies, Cheang noted that appropriate use of information technology tools can enhance students’ mathematical skills and creative thinking.

Last month, in response to a Times inquiry, DSEDJ stated that local schools have the autonomy to establish their own rules regarding mobile phone use on campus.

Although the topic is not new, it has recently resurfaced in public discourse following the Macau Portuguese School’s announcement that it is considering banning mobile phones on campus.

In its response, DSEDJ stated, “Schools are also reminded to refer to the health authority’s recommendations concerning daily screen time on electronic devices for different age groups [as well as] to guide students to foster the right attitude and proper habits in using the Internet and mobile phones whilst striking a balance between schoolwork and leisure time.”

The bureau also promotes healthy electronic device habits through parenting education, preventive and continuous guidance activities, and publicity efforts on social media platforms.