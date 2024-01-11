CAM: Local airport traffic to increase 15%

The local airport has pledged to allocate resources to support the development of airlines as the government eyes a significant increase in international arrivals.

This comes as the aviation industry has not fully recovered and industries in surrounding areas are experiencing human resources shortages.

Speaking to TDM on a sideline of an inauguration of an Air Macau flight yesterday, Eric Fong, marketing director of Macau International Airport Company (CAM), said the Macau International Airport is expected to grow by at least 10% to 15% this year.

Last year, passengers traveling to Macau via air totaled 5.15 million.

The current carrying capacity of the airport can meet the demand, said Fong.

Regarding the cancellation of flights by airlines during the Christmas and New Year peak seasons, he pointed out that although there was a large flow of passengers during the relevant periods, he did not see many companies canceling flights.

This comes as Cathay Pacific canceled flights to several destinations over the Christmas and New Year period.

Fong said that the airport’s flight adjustments are mostly based on the airline’s adjustment needs, including cancellation and increase of flights, which needs to be reported in advance.

However, the airport encourages airlines to avoid canceling flights. There are also preferential policies to encourage airlines to continue operations and increase flight frequency, he added.

Meanwhile, several airlines from Eastern China and Southeast Asia have already requested permission to add flights or use larger aircraft to meet passenger demand for the upcoming Chinese New Year. LV