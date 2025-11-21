CE claims no significant impacts coming from the closure of satellite casinos

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, has affirmed that no significant impacts are expected with the closure of all the satellite casinos, due by the end of this year.

Responding to a question from lawmaker Song Pek Kei during the Q&A session at the Legislative Assembly about the 2026 policy address, Sam said that closing the satellite casinos will have a negligible impact on the financial sector, specifically on loans taken out by the operating companies and on property-related issues.

Still, he remarked that, according to official information, at the end of September, the total loans to the companies where the satellite casinos are located accounted for less than 1% of total bank loans.

For this reason, he advised confidence that the banking institutions will be able to handle the issue and “absorb any potential impacts,” recalling that the local financial system’s ratio is 15.78%, exceeding the legal requirement of 8%, and reaffirming that the situation is under control.

He also claimed that, under government guidelines, banks must perform proper asset evaluations and set aside provisions to reduce risks from illiquidity.

Regarding other potential effects on the real estate market, the CE sought to allay concerns, noting that Macau has a free-market economy and that government intervention in such matters could have severe consequences.

Taking the opportunity, Sam noted that his policy address for 2026 already includes measures to “stimulate” the property sector, including the exemption of stamp duty on the first MOP6 million of residential property purchases by eligible residents.

The CE also claimed that local government has been very proactive in tackling property market issues, far beyond what has been done in neighboring regions.

