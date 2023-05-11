CE sees ‘more opportunities’ for city’s development in Beyond Expo

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng sees more opportunities for Macau’s development in a recent technology expo, as stated in his opening speech.

Beyond Expo is an event targeting the technological sector, focusing on technology innovation and its impact on various industries in current and future society. It highlights healthcare, sustainability and consumer technology.

He described the expo as an important platform that brings talent together to conduct trade negotiations and technical exchange.

“We hope to take this as an opportunity to leverage Macau’s advantages to inject new impetus into sectors including MICE, technology, trade and others, which will in turn invigorate the diversification of the local economy and industries,” said Ho.

He saw the fruits of the expo were that “global enterprises will deepen their understanding of Macau and the In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and will strengthen Macau’s synergistic function to accelerate domestic and international dual circulation.”

He also hoped the event will showcase China to the world.

“It is through this platform that the world can understand China’s principles, trends and models,” said Ho. “This will also advance China’s new form of technological civilization and propagate the building of a community of shared future for humankind.”

He also saw “notable development” in science and technology in Macau.

“Macau has made notable progressive development in scientific and technological innovation. Innovative technology has become the city’s brand-new calling card.”

To pitch more business opportunities, the head of the government described Macau as “an international free port and politically neutral,” adding that the city “offers [a] free business environment.”

Meanwhile, Joe Tsai, executive vice-chairman of Alibaba Group said in his opening speech artificial intelligence is redefining digital entertainment in terms of filmmaking and marketing.

He added that this technology is affecting not only the world, but Macau specifically is diversifying its economy from gaming to sectors focusing on consumption and healthcare.

“At this expo, I see the dream of a more inclusive Asia,” said Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, adding that financial inclusion achieved through technology helped reduce poverty, as cited in a report by CGTN.

“Technology is the solution to many of the challenges we face,” said Andrew Sheng, chief adviser to China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. It represents a cumulation of human knowledge, he remarked.

The three-day expo brings together scientists, entrepreneurs, and experts in social responsibility to exchange ideas through exhibitions and industry summits.

This year’s fair features an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters with more than 600 exhibitors showcasing products from healthcare, sustainability, and consumer technology categories.

Established in 2020, the expo is billed as Asia’s largest and most influential international science and technology fairs.

CPTTM to operate Huawei-certified training center

The first day of the expo also saw the plaque-unveiling ceremony for a joint Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre (CPTTM) and Huawei certified training center.

Victoria Kuan, director-general of the CPTTM, said the deal for cooperation was closed last year. She also said there will be more technology courses, such as cybersecurity and AI courses, in the future. The co-organization of various types of IT courses and professional certification would help promote Macau’s global integration of the IT industry, she said.

Li Yingjie, general manager of Huawei Macau, said in his speech the training center will promote the opening of more IT courses, which is believed to promote the education, growth and employment of relevant talents in Macau, as well as help industrial upgrades and breakthroughs.