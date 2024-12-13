Celebrate Christmas with Festive Delicacies at MGM

Festive season is approaching! MGM is pleased to present an array of festive delights, including Festive Christmas Afternoon Tea Set, Swiss Cheese Fondue, sumptuous Christmas feasts and buffets, allowing guests to celebrate the festive season with loved ones.

Festive Sweets

Located in the heart of the Spectacle, Anytime at MGM COTAI offers a array of Christmas-themed pastries and a special Festive Christmas Afternoon Tea Set from now until January 1. The afternoon tea set includes seasonal sweets and savory bites to delight everyone’s taste buds with the adorable Sea Odyssey show, featuring the exclusive flying penguins gracefully gliding under the glass roofs of the atrium.

In addition, Anytime also offers traditional Swiss Cheese Fondue, with Gruyère, Tête de Moines and Emmental cheese, as well as white wine and cherry brandy to recreate a velvety smooth and rich cheese fondue for everyone in Macau. What’s more, both Anytime and MGM MACAU’s Pastry Bar offer festive hampers, as well as takeaway set menus from now until New Year’s Day to celebrate with friends and family, with the option of essential Christmas delights such as roasted turkey and ham, as well as Chocolate Log cake.

Festive Feasts

Embracing the European flair at the Grande Praça of MGM MACAU, Aux Beaux Arts will present a range of French festive set menus for both lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, crafted by the restaurant’s consultant chef Olivier Elzer, who has won 27 stars for 17 consecutive years. The festive menus are priced from MOP 458* and MOP 888* per guest for lunch and dinner respectively. At the same time, ABA Bar will offer a range of themed cocktails, accompanied by live band performances, creating a romantic ambiance for both Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Guests may consider reserving the restaurant’s wine cellar, with customized French private dining experience for this special time of the year.

Next to Aux Beaux Arts, Rossio specializes in authentic Macanese and Portuguese delights. Its festive set menus, priced from MOP 298* per guest, which will be available on both Christmas and New Year’s Eve, with line up of Codfish Clear Soup, Roasted Atlantic Octopus, Portuguese Steak Tenderloin and more.

With Macau’s only Himalayan salt meat-aging room, Grill 58 at MGM COTAI will feature a Festive Teppanyaki Escapades menu on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, priced at MOP 2,588* per guest. Also, it will offer a Christmas Dinner Sharing Menu at MOP 888* per guest, with a glass of Kir Royale included. On New Year’s Eve, Bar 58 will be filled with joyful live band music to kick off the countdown celebration of the night.

MGM COTAI’s Aji embarks on a new concept of “Asian Bistronomy”. It is going to offer a six-course dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at MOP 988* per guest, and a six-course dinner on New Year’s Eve at MOP 1,188* per guest, with a glass of Champagne to toast for the special night. While Coast will present Christmas semi-buffet lunch and dinner buffet, featuring traditional roasted meats, festive desserts, fresh seafood platters, and more to fill up everyone’s festive crave.

Festive Workshops

Anytime will host a festive “Gingerbread Decoration Workshop” on December 24, 25 and January 1, allowing children to unleash their creativity. The workshop is priced at MOP 200 per guest, with special discount applied for in-house dining guests.

For restaurant inquiries and reservations, please call (853) 8802 3888 or visit the festive dining page on the official MGM website.

*Prices are subject to a 10% service charge.