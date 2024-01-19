Celebrations with parade floats, fireworks, and musical performances

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has unveiled the activities program for the upcoming Lunar New Year that will take place in the central and northern districts.

The MGTO program includes float parades, cultural performances, float exhibitions, fireworks, and other activities to enhance tourists’ nighttime experience in Macau.

The Parade, along with the 2024 Chinese New Year (CNY) Activities and Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays, has been listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations for the year.

Featuring a procession of 15 floats, representing the “Wood Dragon,” the creative team behind the parade has designed a themed story specifically for this year’s event.

The opening ceremony of the Parade will take place at Sai Van Lake Square at 8 p.m. on the 3rd day of the CNY (February 12) and will feature performances by Hong Kong pop groups and singers including XiX, George Au, and Phoebus Ng from P1X3L, Gordon Ip and Lincoln Hui from BOP, and Tik Tang. Macau singers Filipe Tou and Germano Guilherme will also be part of the event along with local pop group MFM.

The parade route will also be extended to Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

Over 2,500 spectator seats will be set up at Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the front square of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, and the roundabout in front of the Macao Science Center. Audiences may enter the spectator stands from 5:30 p.m. onwards on the day. Several barrier-free vantage points will be provided at the spectator stands for people with accessibility needs.

On the 8th day of the CNY (February 17), the 15-float parade will attend Macau’s northern districts, starting from the University of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Diocesan College Six, and concluding at Iao Hon Market Garden.

A grand finale show of cultural and artistic performances will commence at Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 p.m., featuring Hong Kong artists Selena Lee and Carman Kwan, as well as local singers Germano Guilherme, Rico Long, and Viviana Lo, to conclude the night’s festivities.

During the nights of the third day of the Lunar New Year (February 12), the seventh day of the Lunar New Year (February 16), and the Lantern Festival (February 24), a fireworks display will be held opposite the Macau Tower.

Additionally, MGTO will organize community tours on the first and second days of the Lunar New Year to visit various districts in Macau, delivering Lunar New Year greetings and presenting special performances to create a vibrant environment for visitors and locals. Staff Reporter