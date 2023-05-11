China vice-president promotes Europe ties during Portugal visit

Chinese state media yesterday highlighted Vice-President Han Zheng’s meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during his visit to Portugal, where he said that China is “willing to work with Portugal and Europe to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Han, who was in Lisbon, from May 7 to 9, said that China is willing to work with Portugal and Europe to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and serve their own economic development, according to international broadcaster China Global Television Network.

Rebelo de Sousa was quoted as saying that the Portuguese side will further strengthen high-level exchanges between the two countries” and “deepen cooperation in areas such as trade and technology”.

In his meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Han described Portugal as an “an excellent window for Chinese enterprises to enter the European market”, adding that China “encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest in Portugal”.

Costa was quoted as saying that Portugal “adheres to the one-China principle and supports the practice of ‘One country, two systems’ in Macau.” Staff reporter