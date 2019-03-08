Chui Sai Peng’s son appointed Youth Council member

Calvin Tinlop Chui, son of Chui Sai Peng, has been appointed as a member of the Youth Council, according to an order signed by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam.

Calvin Chui is currently an intern lawyer, and also the president of the Macau Youth Summit.

His appointment has been effective since March 1 and will last until June 9, 2020.

The council is an advisory body for government’s youth affairs. The current chairman is Alexis Tam and the vice-chairman is Lou Pak Sang. There are another 32 members, including seven government representatives, 15 community members and 10 individual members.

Calvin Chui is taking over the position of Lei Iok Pui, who was involved in the case of alleged rape involving John Mo, former Dean of the Graduate School of the University of Macau. Mo was acquitted of all rape charges last month at the Court of First Instance. Lei was also found not guilty of the crimes.

In January this year, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) said that Lei had resigned from his position.

Calvin Chui is currently a member of the Macau Lawyers Association. Previously, he was also a member of the Macao Basic Law Youth Ambassador Promotion Association. JZ

