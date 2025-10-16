Civic Leader Raises Alarm Over Tenant Housing Nearly 100 Dogs Indoors

The Taipa and Coloane Community Service Consultative Council expressed concern over a Coloane tenant keeping nearly 100 dogs indoors, citing mosquito infestations and rodent problems, and called on authorities to enforce stricter regulations.

Reports indicate that a single tenant is caring for nearly 100 dogs, with only one person available for daily feeding and maintenance.

The dogs are let outside intermittently to relieve themselves, prompting concerns from a council member about the negative impact on public hygiene, including mosquito and rodent infestations.

In a recent meeting, council member also highlighted safety risks posed by the large number of dogs roaming streets, roads, and hiking trails.

Children in the area have reportedly been chased and bitten, causing damage to shoes. Additionally, wastewater from the dogs frequently seeps onto streets, producing persistent foul odors.

According to him, residents have reported the situation to the police and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), but no improvements have been made.

The council member urged authorities to implement regulations to prevent disturbances to nearby residents and emphasized the need for thorough follow-up on individual cases. He noted that while no explicit restrictions currently exist on the number of animals per property, authorities must assess whether housing large numbers of dogs near residential areas is appropriate.

