Legislative Assembly president to be announced today

The Legislative Assembly’s (AL) charter states that each legislative session in Macau lasts one year, starting on October 16, with the convening of the new eighth AL today, followed by the election of its president.

The newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly, consisting of 33 legislators – 14 directly elected, 12 indirectly elected, and seven appointed – will take their oaths of office this morning.

The first plenary session of the Assembly is set to take place this afternoon at 3 p.m., during which the president, vice presidents, first secretary, and second secretary will be elected.

Following this, the newly elected president will take his or her oath of office at 4 p.m. in the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

According to the rules of procedure of the AL, the president is elected by members through a secret ballot, requiring a majority of valid votes to secure election.

If no member achieves a majority, a second ballot is held between the top two candidates, with the majority winner being elected.

Until the president is elected, the oldest member will preside over the plenary meeting, after which the newly elected president will immediately take over.

The president’s powers include permitting members to speak, maintaining order during debates, issuing warnings for speeches that deviate from the subject or contain offensive language, and interrupting persistent offenders.

Additionally, the president is responsible for accepting and publishing declarations of resignation from members.

Among the members, former Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong is drawing significant attention as he officially stepped down today.

When asked about the possibility of becoming AL president, he stated, “I believe that regardless of my position in the AL, I will give my utmost to fulfill my duties in the assembly.”

Before Cheong’s appointment as an officially appointed council member, reappointed indirectly elected council member Chui Sai Peng was asked about the possibility of being elected president.

However, he did not directly respond, instead expressing his hope to be elected as a council member first.

The eighth AL elections took place on September 14, during which José Pereira Coutinho, a directly elected legislator since 2005, emerged as the top vote-getter, securing over 40,000 votes and winning three seats for his team for the first time.

