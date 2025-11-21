Civil servants are turning to part-time jobs amid economic pressures, lawmaker claims

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho has criticized the administration for failing to genuinely address civil servants’ needs, noting that many are forced to work overtime after hours in side jobs.

The cry comes amid the confirmation that civil servants will not receive a pay raise next year as per the policy address delivered by the Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai.

“In Macau, the shrinking of the middle class is extremely severe, with many civil servants having to deliver takeout after work,” Pereira Coutinho told the Times in a phone interview.

He also pointed out that such phenomena are becoming increasingly common in society.

“Part-time jobs are in high demand, with hourly wages ranging from MOP55 to 60, prompting many to opt for part-time work.”

In response to media questions on the policy address for 2026, the CE acknowledged that while the decision to increase civil servant salary index was made last year—specifically on January 1, when each salary point was raised from MOP 91 to MOP 94—”the conditions for a civil servant pay rise were not met at that time” from a purely inflationary perspective.

He further emphasized that civil servant income carries significant weight in broader society, and that changes to their remuneration can have ripple effects across other sectors. Sam also noted that civil servant pay in Macau is overseen by consultative bodies, with discussions and decisions on salary increases conducted in accordance with established mechanisms.

Regarding the civil service pay freeze planned for next year, Pereira Coutinho, chairman of the Macao Public Servants Association (ATFPM) and a consistent supporter of pay increases since February during the 2025 Policy Address discussions, expressed “deep disappointment” over the government’s decision. He challenged Sam’s arguments about inflation, saying, “If the government were to present the cumulative inflation figures since the handover and make reasonable adjustments, you would see this issue is quite serious, leading to a decline in household purchasing power and a reduction in the happiness index of living.”

“Since the handover, the cumulative inflation figures have been substantial, leading to rising prices and placing significant pressure on civil servants’ living expenses. Many civil servants’ family members work in private enterprises and have faced layoffs, increasing the burden on their households,” he continued. “The shrinking middle class now makes it difficult for us to find happiness.”

Regarding Sam’s assertion that the relevant issues fall under the Civil Service Pay Adjustment Council’s purview for discussion and decision-making, Coutinho questioned the organization’s representativeness, stating it “fails to represent the voice of civil servants adequately.” He further pointed out discrepancies between the latest policy address and the council’s feedback, emphasizing, “We understand that representatives from the Civil Service Pay Adjustment Council have expressed the need for salary adjustments.”

He reiterated his firm stance that the relevant authorities must carry out these reforms, noting that civil service pay adjustments would boost domestic consumption, as the purchasing power of public servants is essential for stimulating market activity.

Meanwhile, following media inquiries on the topic of civil service pay increases, the matter was once again raised during the Legislative Assembly’s Q&A session.

During the session, the CE did not give a direct reply but stressed that civil servants are a crucial group and a valuable resource for delivering public services. He mentioned that, especially this year, as the government faces challenges, he believes they will continue working with the government next year to address public administration reforms, improve governance effectiveness, and promote economic diversification.

He also urged civil service organizations to collectively lead over 30,000 civil servants in serving society. The government has maintained close communication with these organizations to foster mutual support and coordination, especially regarding the public service system and personnel’s rights and responsibilities.

Sam also encouraged civil servants experiencing work-related stress or other issues to regularly and proactively discuss potential improvements in their routine duties with their supervisors. “I believe no supervisor would turn a blind eye to well-intentioned, constructive suggestions that could enhance operational efficiency,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...