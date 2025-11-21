Fashion designer Katerin Theys showcases collection at Macau’s Belgian Days

Katerin Theys, the Hong Kong-based Belgian fashion designer and architect known for blending Western and Eastern aesthetics, will present her demi-couture collection at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, during Macau’s Belgian Days from November 19 to 23, 2025.

Her Macau exhibition highlights the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, which features Art Nouveau and surrealistic motifs inspired by architectural and artistic traditions.

Theys describes her designs as “architecture for the silhouette,” offering multifunctional, convertible pieces.

Defining her work, Theys states, “Most of my silhouettes are loose-fitting volumes, which can be worn more fitted by using belts or through clever knotting details. Women and men, whether petite or full-figured, feel comfortable and powerful in my clothes.”

Recently, Theys gained notable acclaim when Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium wore her designs throughout the Belgian Economic Mission to California in October.

Reflecting on this endorsement, Theys told the Times, “Throughout the entire trip she wore my pieces, which was amazing.” Since then, showroom visits and media attention have surged, boosting the designer’s profile in Belgium and Asia.

Explaining how the princess discovered her designs, Theys revealed, “In June, she went to the World Expo in Osaka and saw that the director of the Belgian pavilion was wearing one of my pieces […] she has several of my pieces and was wearing them when the princess visited.”

Theys continued, “The princess then asked what she was wearing, and her stylist and assistants came to our showroom in Belgium. They selected a few pieces from the collection for her to try on, because of course, liking something is one thing, but wearing it yourself is another matter.”

Early passion and artistic foundation

As for her love for design, Theys’ passion for fashion took root at an early age. By age seven, she was gifted a professional sewing machine.

She recalled, “It started very young […] I asked Santa Claus for a sewing machine. My mom thought about buying me a play sewing machine, but my dad insisted on a real professional one so I could learn properly.”

Though neither parent was skilled in tailoring, their unwavering support helped nurture her creativity.

“It was a challenge to find someone who could teach a young girl how to sew and make patterns, but they found a lady who was a retired teacher in pattern making and sewing. And she taught me everything. She came every week to teach me and she did it for years,” explained Theys.

Encouraged by that early guidance – and regularly designing for her dolls – her love for design flourished. In her teens, Theys’ fascination with fabric deepened, leading her to study interior architecture, where the focus on detail and craftsmanship became central. This educational path naturally bridged her interests in both design and textiles.

Soon after, an internship connected to Hong Kong’s Business of Design Week brought Theys to the city she would call home.

Since relocating 12 years ago, she has flourished in Hong Kong’s vibrant, fast-paced creative scene. “Hong Kong – and Asia in general – is fascinating because so many cultures converge in one place,” Theys said. “People around me are not afraid to try things, even if we don’t know how they will turn out. It’s more experimental.”

This environment nurtured her innovative approach, blending cultural influences and pushing the boundaries of fashion and design.

Trans-seasonal, multi-wearable craftsmanship

Drawing from her architectural background, Theys views each garment as wearable architecture, balancing aesthetics with function.

Her Autumn/Winter 2025 collection conveys Belgian heritage through bold botanical and surreal motifs, including chairs and eyes – symbolic of her interior architecture roots and storytelling approach. “A piece can transform – one person can wear it one way, another differently,” Theys said. “It needs to be a story.”

Theys sees her brand as an invitation for exploration, not mere consumption. “I want people to explore my brand and not just buy it,” she said. Continuously expanding her creative boundaries, she collaborates with painters and textile artists, experimenting with diverse materials like metal and paper.

Rejecting traditional seasonal calendars, Theys champions “trans-seasonal” design – collections inspired by moods triggered by innovative fabrics and silhouettes.

Her limited editions often feature hand-painted prints and avant-garde materials developed with artists, resulting in garments rich with cultural narratives.

Theys also remains committed to creating limited-edition collections, typically producing 10–15 pieces per look.

“There is so much fashion already out there. So when we put something new into the world, it needs to make sense. The story needs to be right. The materials need to be right. It needs to be made nicely, with good quality.” She added, “I’d love to be in different parts of the world but still always in this very boutique vibe.”

Her exhibition at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, promises visitors a rare encounter with this blend of architecture and couture. Meet-and-greet sessions will be held November 21 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and November 23 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

