Gov’t rolls out expanded Happy Family Month, extends reach to Hengqin

In the lead-up to the United Nations (UN) International Day of Families, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announced yesterday at a press conference for the 2026 Happy Family Month series of activities, marking the 15th consecutive year of the initiative and its largest edition to date.

At the conference held at the Healthy Life Education Centre in Areia Preta yesterday, officials revealed that 49 social service organizations have partnered with the government to host over 400 events from May to August under the theme “Enhancing Family Happiness” and the slogan “An Understanding Family.” The activities range from carnivals and workshops to online and offline community promotions.

The initiative, which began in 2012 with just a single agency and a handful of events involving around 2,000 people, has now grown to include nearly 100,000 participants over the years, according to IAS data.

For the first time, this year’s activities have been fully integrated into the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, which officially became part of Macau’s six-region collaborative network mechanism in 2026. The new structure, dubbed the “6+1” Regional Collaborative Network, joins Macau’s six districts – Toi San, Fai Chi Kei, Ilha Verde, Central District, Southern District, Areia Preta and Long Cheng District – with the Cooperation Zone.

“This year, through a community collaboration model, we have partnered with healthcare, education, social services and other new service units in the Cooperation Zone to launch a series of family activities for Macau residents living there,” said Lei Lai Peng, head of IAS’s Department of Family and Community Services.

Cross-district activities

Under a “one district, one plan” approach, each of the seven districts has designed its own events. From today through June 21, the “6+1” network will carry out promotional activities across seven locations in Macau and the Cooperation Zone under the “An Understanding Family” banner, encouraging residents to make use of social service resources.

In the Toi San District, launching May 31, a four-character mascot representing different communication styles will help families understand that conflicts often stem from mismatched emotional expression. Activities include street flash mobs, online mini-games with daily happiness tasks, and a community family experience day on August 22 featuring booth games and a night market. The district expects to reach 14,800 people.

The Ilha Verde District is focusing on reducing phone use during family time, with a carnival on July 4 at the Macau Street Union Federation Community Service Building on Avenida do General Castelo Branco, followed by monthly family challenge street booths from July to October at three locations.

The Central District, running from May to July, has adopted the theme “Three Generations of Love, Together.” Activities include a “Happiness Returns” online campaign encouraging families to share warm moments, two flash mob events, and a carnival and award ceremony on July 4 at the Patane Activity Center.

The Southern District will host a Family Happiness Market on May 23 with coffee tasting, parent-child workshops and street-side storytelling, followed by parent-child exploration activities in July and an online “Little Fish Lane” campaign from June to August inviting family members to share their thoughts on happiness.

In Taipa, running from May to November, the “Family Speak Day” theme promotes a five-step communication method: self-care, perspective-taking, empathy, asking, and gratitude & appreciation – through monthly booth games and an online “Heart of Gratitude” practice. A closing event with six booths will be held at Flower City Park.

In the Cooperation Zone, the theme is “See the Good, Double the Happiness.” A launch ceremony and community talk day will take place on May 16 at the Hengqin Macau New Neighborhood Family and Community Service Center, followed by activities running through December, including cross-border exchange events, family meeting workshops, couples’ gatherings and parent-child programs.

“We hope to further expand the influence of family-friendly and child-rearing-friendly concepts at the community level,” Lei said.

Prevention, support and ‘Happy Macau’

Beyond the month-long activities, the “6+1” network provides residents with a three-tier prevention strategy – prevention, support and counseling – along with standardized family and community services. Future plans include the joint launch of a “Family Life Education Program” and various initiatives aimed at crisis prevention and positive family development.

“The family is the most basic unit of society, serving the vital functions of mutual care, support and the transmission of positive values,” Lei said. “Through prevention, support and development, we promote positive family development and strive to enhance residents’ sense of happiness, fulfillment and security, thereby building happy families and ultimately a Happy Macau.”

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