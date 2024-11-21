Community advisor wants more supervision over traffic offenses by non-locals

The recent increase in drivers from other areas, particularly from the mainland, has raised concerns about road safety, particularly due to the mutual recognition of driving licenses. This influx has led to several traffic issues, including incidents of drivers traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The matter has been addressed by António Monteiro, a member of the Central District Community Advisory Board. At a recent board meeting, Monteiro urged the government to intensify the inspection and supervision of traffic offenses committed by these drivers.

In his speech, Monteiro suggested that authorities should “consider strengthening the enforcement of inspections, rules, and fines for drivers outside Macau.” He also recommended that repeated or severe traffic violations should result in the suspension of these drivers’ driving licenses in Macau, with offenders required to undergo a driving examination to ensure their ability to drive safely. Monteiro pointed out that such measures are already in place for local drivers who commit serious traffic infractions, particularly on Macau bridges.

Furthermore, Monteiro wants the police authorities to seriously reinforce the monitoring of drivers using mobile phones while driving, which he described as the most common violation of road traffic rules today. He emphasized that this should apply to both local and non-local drivers.

He also suggested that authorities increase efforts to promote Macau’s road traffic rules to drivers arriving from mainland China or Hong Kong.

Another concern raised by Monteiro at the meeting was the growing number of vehicles with driving wheels on the left side (from mainland China) driving in Macau, where traffic follows the left-hand side of the road rather than the right.

According to Monteiro, these vehicles present a safety risk due to their limited visibility, especially in situations such as overtaking and non-signaled crossroads.

While the number of such vehicles was once small, the rise in electric vehicles from mainland Chinese brands has contributed to an increase in the number of such vehicles in Macau, even those with Macau license plates.

Monteiro reaffirmed his concern for the safety of both road traffic and pedestrians.

A recent investigation of the Times also found that drivers who do not know the streets in Macau and who use traffic aid maps can be easily misled into entering streets in the wrong direction, as the maps of certain mobile applications are not updated and do not take into account changes enacted over the past few years by the Transport Bureau, particularly in Taipa’s Flower City area and NAPE District.