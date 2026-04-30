Consumption campaign drives MOP290 million in spending

The 2026 Community Consumption Rewards campaign has generated strong early results, with authorities reporting a surge in transactions and spending during its first two weeks.

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) said the 10-week initiative recorded 1.7 million eligible transactions for raffle entries, with daily transaction volume nearly doubling compared with the same period in 2025.

DSEDT director Yau Yun Wah added that public response has been more enthusiastic this year, with participation levels significantly higher than in 2025, adding that the campaign has effectively supported small and medium-sized enterprises in local communities.

“The results in the first two weeks of the campaign were significant, and the public response was very enthusiastic, with participation markedly higher than last year,” said Yau.

During the period, eight payment platforms issued more than 3.18 million digital coupons, with redemption exceeding MOP61 million. The overall redemption rate stood at around 92%, up 6.6 percentage points year-on-year, reflecting stronger utilization following extended redemption periods.

Spending was concentrated in the retail and food and beverage sectors, which accounted for 62% and 29% of total consumption, respectively.

“More than MOP18 million in instant discounts for card-based consumption have also been redeemed. The first two weeks of the campaign have already effectively promoted community spending of approximately MOP290 million,” said Yau.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 elderly and disabled residents have also redeemed MOP500 instant discounts through designated cards.

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