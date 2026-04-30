Gov’t launches online column to support deeper Macau–Hengqin integration

The Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) has launched a new online column, “Macau–Hengqin Integration,” aimed at improving public access to policy updates as the second phase of development in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone progresses.

The column, available on the bureau’s official website in Chinese and Portuguese, is designed to provide more systematic and timely information on integration efforts between Macau and Hengqin. It covers three main areas: legal and regulatory alignment, administrative coordination, and cooperation and exchange between the two sides.

According to the DSAJ, regular updates will be published on policy developments, implementation progress and outcomes related to cross-border integration initiatives.

The bureau said the Cooperation Zone plays a key role in supporting Macau’s alignment with national development strategies, while also serving as an important platform for economic diversification and livelihood improvement.

Officials added that the new information channel is intended to improve policy transparency and help the public better understand ongoing integration work. It is also expected to encourage wider community engagement in the development process.

The DSAJ described the column as a “bridge” connecting different sectors of society, with the aim of strengthening coordination mechanisms and improving convenience for Macau residents who live, work or do business in Hengqin.

It also highlighted ongoing efforts to promote innovation in legal and administrative frameworks within the Cooperation Zone, particularly in areas involving cross-border governance and service facilitation.

Looking ahead, the bureau said it will continue to support the development of the Cooperation Zone while assisting Macau’s integration into broader national development priorities.

The initiative comes as authorities advance the second phase of the “Macau + Hengqin” strategy, which seeks to deepen cooperation in key sectors and achieve more tangible progress in integration policies, infrastructure connectivity and regulatory alignment.

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