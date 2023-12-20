Cotai hospital soft-opens today

The new Islands District Medical Complex in Cotai will partially open today, with officials promising an Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department in the future.

The new private-public hospital, the location of which was confirmed back in 2010, will provide health management and specialist outpatient healthcare services, with in-patient and oncology services to follow.

During the project’s midway point, there was some confusion as to whether this hospital, managed and operated by a private medical entity from Beijing, would offer A&E services. An inquiry was made by the Times on this matter in October, but to date no reply has been received from the Health Bureau (SSM).

However, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng clarified at the Policy Address Press Conference that the A&E department will not be opened during the hospital’s initial operating phase. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong subsequently confirmed that the Conde de São Januário Hospital’s A&E Division at the Macau University of Science and Technology Hospital would eventually be relocated to the new Cotai hospital.

Owned by the government and operated by Peking Union Medical College Hospital, the new facility operates on a three-tier tariff system.

The first tier offers services free-of-charge to eligible local residents referred by the SSM.

The second tier provides discounted services to eligible residents referred by the SSM. The third tier offers private services, but local residents may receive certain discounts.

Spanning a total floor area of 430,000 square meters, this hospital will be the largest medical facility in Macau, consisting of multiple buildings set to gradually open. Anticipated to have 800 beds at the primary facility and an additional 300 in the rehabilitation building, the new establishment will also house an international healthcare center, aesthetic medicine center and traditional medicine center. Dedicated spaces for medical education, training and research have also been built.

The government highlighted that the new hospital is twice as large as all existing SSM medical venues.

The new hospital is also home to Macau’s largest operation theater, measuring 113 square meters and equipped to host multiple surgeries simultaneously.

Dr Lei Wai Seng, director of the hospital’s preparatory office, said that local residents will be be able to access the state-of-the-art equipment at the new hospital when required.

The Chief Executive has also repeatedly emphasized that the new hospital will boost Macau’s healthcare market and is a testament to the notion of One Country, Two Systems.

Medical professionals from mainland China, will be stationed here to deliver services based on their specialized knowledge and expertise. This is anticipated to enhance the quality of Macau’s healthcare services and additionally attract visitors on a global scale through medical and healthcare tourism.

Dr Lei Chin Ion, director of the hospital’s strategic development committee, provided his assurances that international experience, in addition to advice from consultants, had been considered as part of the new hospital’s preparations.

SSM director Dr Alvis Lo expects that the new hospital will significantly enhance public healthcare services in Macau.

New hospital launches second round of recruitment

The Islands District Medical Complex has launched a second round of recruitment, offering 80 vacancies.

The recruitment drive encompasses 25 positions to be filled through individual labor contracts under private law.

The registration period spans 10 working days, from today to Jan. 9 2024.

Various roles are open for recruitment, including medical laboratory technicians, radiologists, financial accountants, legal experts, information systems specialists, marketing and publicity, and administration and billing personnel.

Detailed information for prospective applicants is available on the hospital’s website.

The hospital launched its earlier recruitment drive in late October, listing 90 vacancies for general practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, and radiologists.

In early September, the government highlighted a need to recruit 400 health workers for phase one of the complex.