Cotai outdoor venue hosts 11,000 at its inaugural concert

The newly inaugurated Macao Outdoor Performance Venue welcomed approximately 11,000 attendees for its opening concert Dec. 28. Organized by the Cultural Bureau (IC), the event celebrated the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to China with an array of performances.

“This venue is a game-changer for our entertainment industry,” said Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai during a pre-concert visit. “It not only enhances our cultural offerings but also promotes economic diversification.” The venue spans 94,000 square meters and can accommodate over 50,000 spectators.

The concert featured over 30 artists from Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, and South Korea, including popular names like Hins Cheung and Janice M. Vidal, with a vibrant stage setup and dynamic visual effects.

“This is just the beginning. We are excited to see how this space evolves into a hub for international performances,” said IC president Deland Leong.

The first event also served as a trial run for the venue’s facilities and crowd management systems.

“We wanted to ensure everything was in place for a smooth experience,” said Leong. The concert ran for two and a half hours and concluded with a collaborative performance of “Heritage and Origin,” commemorating the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland.

In preparation for the event, officials conducted extensive planning to ensure safety and organization.

“Our priority was to manage the flow of people effectively,” said Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service Leong Man Cheong.

Looking ahead, the IC plans to open the venue for events throughout 2025, inviting proposals from local and international organizations. The aim is to attract major cultural festivals and enhance Macau’s reputation as a “City of Shows”.”

“We are committed to making this venue a cornerstone of our cultural tourism strategy,” said the IC president.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Ella Lei emphasized the importance of free public transportation for the recent concert, which facilitated quicker evacuations.

However, she noted that future events organized by private entities may not offer similar travel arrangements, prompting a need for the government to enhance overall transportation coordination.

She proposed conducting further tests under various scenarios, including adverse weather conditions, to ensure preparedness.

Lei also recommended introducing shuttle buses to key areas in the city as this would help manage pick-up, drop-off, and queuing more effectively at designated locations. Nadia Shaw