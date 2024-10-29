Cotai’s outdoor concert venue prepares for trial concerts

Deland Leong, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), has announced plans for trial concerts at the new outdoor performance area in Cotai, which will accommodate approximately 50,000 spectators. Speaking yesterday on the sidelines of a cultural fashion show, Leong expressed enthusiasm about the venue’s anticipated completion next month.

The trial operation aims to engage the public and familiarize them with the venue’s logistics.

“We want to share joy with the public,” Leong stated, emphasizing that details regarding venue rental and usage regulations would soon be announced. Initial activities feature a limited number of spectators, with plans to increase attendance over time to ensure a smooth experience for all.

Previously, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said the advancement of Macau’s performing arts and conventions industries are vital to the city’s bid to diversify from the gaming sector. Over the past two years, the performing arts scene has thrived, attracting numerous international artists; however, current indoor venues are limited, with the largest accommodating only 16,000 patrons. In response, the new outdoor venue is being developed to host up to 80,000 patrons, ensuring minimal disruption to local residents.

In addition to the concert announcement, Leong provided updates on the Lai Chi Wan Shipyard revitalization project. The project remains on track for a December opening, with further phases planned for early 2025. It includes restoring structures for various leisure functions while preserving some shipyards in their original state.

Leong also addressed a recent incident involving a private vehicle that crashed into a Portuguese-style building, stating that authorities were awaiting a report from the police before proceeding with repair efforts and legal measures.

At the new Cotai venue, basic facilities and complementary equipment for large-scale performances will be established. These enhancements will enable international-level performing arts programs to be introduced, attracting institutions from both Macau and abroad that plan and organize outdoor cultural festivals and performances. Nadia Shaw