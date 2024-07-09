Debt-ridden The 13 Hotel resumes limited operations

After years of financial troubles and a failed auction attempt, The 13 Hotel in Macau has resumed limited operations, according to reports from public broadcaster TDM.

The 22-storey luxury hotel, once dubbed the world’s most luxurious hotel, had been shuttered since February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing repairs. It is currently reported by multiple sources that the Coloane property has been undergoing extensive renovations.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) stated earlier this year that The 13 Hotel had already started maintenance work with the aim of resuming its business operations.

The 13 Hotel, the brainchild of Hong Kong entrepreneur Stephen Hung, cost a staggering USD1.6 billion (MOP12.88 billion). It boasts 196 baroque-style suites ranging from 1,800 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft and three 10,000 sq ft villa-style suites. Since its opening in 2018, the hotel has faced numerous challenges, including its remote location, and inability to secure a gaming license which led to its closure in 2020.

In 2023, the hotel’s parent company, South Shore Holdings, was delisted from The Hong Kong Stock Exchange after declaring bankruptcy.

The partial reopening comes after a failed public auction by real estate agency Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) in March 2024. The property was put up for sale with a MOP2.4 billion price tag, but was unsuccessful.

As The 13 Hotel embarks on its limited reopening, it is reported that only three restaurants will be open, whilst parking and chauffeur services remain unavailable. The hotel is only accepting walk-in and phone bookings, with no availability on major booking platforms – or confirmation on the number of rooms available for guests to book. Nadia Shaw