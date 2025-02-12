DeepSeek’s meteoric rise sparks billion-dollar debate

In less than two years, DeepSeek—a Chinese startup that began as a side project—has become the subject of heated valuation debates across the global tech community. Estimates for the company’s worth range from a modest $1 billion to an astronomical $150 billion, leaving investors, startup founders, and AI experts divided on its true value.

As Bloomberg noted, “Even staying on the conservative side, the company could easily obtain a valuation in the billions with only a few million in existing revenue — not to mention taking future growth into account,” quoting Rudina Seseri, founder and managing partner of Boston-based Glasswing Ventures.

A survey of AI specialists and startup founders compiled by Bloomberg revealed that while some experts peg DeepSeek’s value at the lower end of the spectrum, others—like Chanakya Ramdev, founder of Waterloo-based Sweat Free Telecom—are far more bullish. Ramdev asserted that DeepSeek could be valued at nearly half of OpenAI’s estimated $300 billion worth, which would translate to a staggering personal holding of about $126 billion for founder Liang Wenfeng, given his 84% stake. That estimate — albeit a significant outlier — would give Liang a holding worth $126 billion, a fortune higher than Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang, the world’s richest chip billionaire, according to according the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Many of these valuation estimates stem from comparisons with other high-profile AI startups. Bloomberg’s analysis points to Amazon-backed Anthropic, valued at $60 billion, and French contender Mistral AI, with a valuation near $6 billion, as benchmarks. “Some of the estimates draw on comparisons with the world’s best-known AI startups,” Bloomberg reported, adding that Chinese counterparts like Zhipu AI have been valued at around $3 billion following recent funding rounds.

Despite these comparisons, the lack of transparent financials keeps the debate lively. “It’s basically impossible to give a convincing answer here because it’s a secretive, privately owned firm that is internally funded by the founder’s trading profits,” explained Jeffrey Emanuel, founder and CEO of New York-based blockchain startup Pastel Network. This opacity has allowed for wildly divergent opinions on what DeepSeek is truly worth, Bllomberg contends.

DeepSeek’s disruptive impact

DeepSeek’s influence extends far beyond valuation debates.

The company has already secured “hundreds” of corporate licenses for its AI technology, and its innovative chatbot application has been compared favorably to those developed by Silicon Valley giants—all at a fraction of the cost. Bloomberg reported that DeepSeek upended many of the assumptions inside Silicon Valley about the economics of building AI, an achievement that contributed to what was described as “the biggest stock wipeout in Nvidia’s history” last month.

In parallel, a recent report from China Daily paints a picture of DeepSeek as a “flagship enterprise” in China’s burgeoning tech ecosystem. The state-owned publication highlighted the company’s disruptive, lower-cost AI model and its potential to challenge established international players. “DeepSeek’s technology has not only attracted attention domestically but has also sent ripples across international tech circles,” China Daily observed, noting that local tech firms are expected to make significant strategic investments in the startup.

These investments, according to Bloomberg, could mirror the early strategic moves by Microsoft in OpenAI. “I could easily see those companies making very large strategic investments in DeepSeek at what might look like uneconomic valuations,” Emanuel said, underscoring the strategic importance that many see in aligning with the company’s innovative approach.

From modest beginnings to AI “luminary”

The dramatic rise of DeepSeek is inextricably linked to the story of its founder, Liang Wenfeng. Liang’s trajectory from a “nerd”—as a former intern once described him—to one of Asia’s most closely watched tech figures is a narrative steeped in determination and innovation. Born in 1985 in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, he studied electronic engineering at Zhejiang University, a prestigious college in the city of Hangzhou, and also earned a master’s degree in information and communication engineering there.

Before establishing DeepSeek, Liang had already made his mark in the world of finance, having built a quant hedge fund that at one point managed a staggering $12 billion. In 2023, as an offshoot of the AI division of Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management—a firm he co-founded with two colleagues from Zhejiang University—DeepSeek emerged. This venture was initially conceived as a means to apply advanced AI to financial trading, but it soon evolved into a broader technological enterprise with implications far beyond its humble origins.

China Daily’s coverage further emphasizes Liang’s status as a visionary. The report remarked, Liang’s transformation from a diligent student to a tech entrepreneur of international repute “is a testament to the innovative spirit driving China’s tech revolution.” His leadership and technical prowess have positioned DeepSeek at the forefront of the AI race, challenging the dominance of long-established Silicon Valley players, China Daily added.

OpenAI rejects Musk offer

Adding to the complex valuation landscape, a group of investors led by Elon Musk is offering about $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit behind OpenAI, escalating a dispute with the artificial intelligence company that Musk helped found a decade ago.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman quickly rejected the unsolicited bid on Musk’s social platform X, saying, “no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.” Musk bought Twitter, now called X, for $44 billion in 2022.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms want to take control of the ChatGPT maker and revert it to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab, according to Musk’s attorney Marc Toberoff.

Musk and Altman, who together helped start OpenAI in 2015 and later competed over who should lead it, have been in a long-running feud over the startup’s direction since Musk resigned from its board in 2018.

Musk, an early OpenAI investor and board member, sued the company last year, first in a California state court and later in federal court, alleging it had betrayed its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab that would benefit the public good by safely building better-than-human AI. Musk had invested about $45 million in the startup from its founding until 2018, Toberoff has said.

Within China, the government’s support for homegrown technology further bolsters the company’s prospects. China Daily has reported that DeepSeek’s disruptive approach aligns with national ambitions to become self-reliant in key technological sectors, including AI. The publication quoted industry insiders who suggested, “DeepSeek’s model of combining low-cost AI with high performance is exactly what the future of the tech sector looks like.” This domestic backing may well propel DeepSeek into becoming a central player in China’s tech renaissance, even as it navigates global markets.

DeepSeek’s rapid ascent and the ensuing valuation debates have sent shockwaves through the broader technology and investment communities. Bloomberg’s detailed analysis highlights that the company’s success is not merely measured in revenue but in the potential to redefine economic models in AI. Even with only a few million in existing revenue the company’s growth trajectory suggests “a multi-billion dollar valuation in the near future.” Such projections have led to a flurry of interest from investors looking to secure early positions in what many see as the next big revolution in artificial intelligence. PC/Agencies