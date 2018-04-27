Dragon Boat Races organizers claim all participants ‘must know how to swim’

In light of the accident which occurred during the preparations for the traditional Dragon Boat Festival races last Saturday in Guilin, in which two boats capsized and threw their occupants into the water (resulting in 17 fatalities), the Times questioned the local organizers of the boat races about safety measures being enforced during training sessions and during the competition.

The Sports Bureau (ID) noted in its reply that “safety is a top priority” for all sporting events organized by the Sports Bureau. “At the Macao International Dragon Boat Races […] appropriate measures are taken to ensure that participants compete in a safe environment. During practice sessions and competition days, a rescue team with properly trained personnel is arranged to attend any accident or emergency situation,” an ID spokesperson said, adding that according to the regulations of the competition, “all participants of the Macao International Dragon Boat Races are required to be able to swim at least 100 meters,” as stated in the competition program and guidelines in clause 8 a).

Although accidents like the one occurring in the Guangxi region of southern China are frequent during the practice sessions and competitions with Dragon Boats in China, as well in Macau and others countries and territories where the sport is popular, they usually do not carry dire consequences for the paddlers and remaining team members.

But that was not the case in this circumstance, and the accident was said to have resulted in a large number of deaths due to many of the team members being unable to swim.

Within the regulations of the International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) there is no reference to the use of Life Jackets during training and competitions, being included in the optional equipment that teams might opt to use or not.

In the same regulation within clause CR 13.3.1, Wrist Straps and Boat fasteners, it is also stated that “Wrist to Paddle Straps are NOT allowed or any other fastening system that connects a competitor to a paddle or the boat, as such fittings constitute a safety hazard.”

The rules of the sport to be followed in any international competition and that serve as reference for all other competitions also state that “at all IDBF Competitions, the organizers must provide a medical and rescue service ready to act both on and off the water, throughout the event, which includes all official training sessions before the first Race Day.” Further, within a. (7.7) is it is also said, “First Aid cover must be provided by qualified personnel and a Medical Doctor must be in attendance throughout the competition. Competitions should not take place unless at least one (1) safety boat is provided to act as a rescue vessel in the event of a boat capsize or the loss of a competitor overboard during a race or crew training,” rules which have been in force since September 2003.

The responsibilities over the crew and team members fall within the purview of the Crew Manager and Boat Captain as per CR 7.10 Crew Safety: “Although it is incumbent on the Organizing Committee to provide a rescue service, the Crew Manager and Boat Captain are primarily held responsible for the safety of their crews. When on the water, the Boat Captain, who will normally be the Helm (Steerer) must take responsibility for the crew’s safety. Both the Crew Manager and the Boat Captain will ensure that all their competitors are (following numbers): Suitably dressed for the weather, water and race conditions and that they are not wearing anything (such as personal accessories or jewelry) which may impede their ability to escape from a capsized boat or swim unaided once in the water, for example, wrist weights; Must be water competent and, ideally able to swim at least 50 meters in wet competition clothes, unaided.”

The same crew members are also responsible to make sure all team members are “Fit to Race” both medically and physically at all times during the competition and that they have been fully briefed on all safety matters contained within the Competition Regulations and Rules of Racing for the competition.

Such facts, stated on the regulations of the competition, might explain reports at the time of the Guilin accident indicating that the local police almost immediately arrested two organizers of the fatal training session.

